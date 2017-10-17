The Good Place Video: Chidi Makes Ethics Cool With a Kierkegaard Rap

The Good Place‘s Chidi needs a way to make his ethics lessons more accessible — so he’s going the Hamilton route.

In this exclusive sneak peek at Thursday’s episode (NBC, 8:30/7:30c), Chidi reveals to Eleanor that, in an effort to reach Michael, he’s been working on a rap musical about famed ethical philosopher Soren Kierkegaard. Eleanor informs him that’s a terrible idea — and rightfully so — and thinks it’s no use trying to teach Michael about ethics anyway; he’s just “a bunch of evil shoved up the butt of an evil mannequin,” in her (colorful) words.

She has faith in Chidi, though, and thinks he’ll find a way to get through to Michael. And just when it looked like we wouldn’t actually hear any of Chidi’s rap musical… he busts out a few rhymes for us! (Hey, anyone who can find a way to work “teleological suspension of the ethical” into a rhyme has our respect.)

Press PLAY on the video above for a taste of Chidi’s rapping skills, then hit the comments with your thoughts on The Good Place Season 2.