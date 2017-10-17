Queen Sugar Names New Showrunner

OWN’s Queen Sugar is about to have its third showrunner in as many seasons.

Kat Candler, who was producing director on the drama in Season 2, will take the reins from Monica Macer in Season 3, our sister site Deadline reports. Macer had held the post for a season after taking over for Season 1 showrunner Melissa Carter.

Per Deadline, Candler is expected to work closely with series creator/executive producer Ava DuVernay.

Candler has directed five episodes of Queen Sugar. She’s also helmed installments of Being Mary Jane and 12 Monkeys.

OWN renewed the hit series for Season 3 in July. Season 2 currently airs Wednesdays at 10/9c.