Project Runway Alum, All-Stars Contestant Mychael Knight Dead at 39

Mychael Knight, a fan-favorite Project Runway contestant who went on to launch his own fashion label, has died at the age of 39.

Knight passed away Tuesday after entering an Atlanta hospital for intestinal issues, according to TMZ; he revealed in a recent Facebook post that he had been dealing with irritable-bowel syndrome for a number of years.

Competing in Season 3 of Project Runway back in 2006, Knight finished fourth and won that season’s “Fan Favorite” award. He returned to compete in a one-off All-Star Challenge prior to Season 6, and again in Season 3 of Project Runway All-Stars, finishing eighth.

Following his first Runway season, Knight launched his eponymous fashion label in 2007, and designed a line of T-shirts for Starbucks later that year. He went on to produce a line of lingerie for men and women, Kitty and Dick, along with a unisex fragrance called MajK.

Bravo’s Andy Cohen offered his condolences on Twitter: