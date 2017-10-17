Haven Actor John Dunsworth Dead at 71

Actor John Dunsworth, who played photographer Dave Teagues on Syfy’s fantasy drama Haven, died Monday after battling a short illness. He was 71.

Dunsworth’s daughter Sarah, who co-starred with him on the Canadian mockumentary series Trailer Park Boys, announced the news on Twitter.

“With heavy and broken hearts, the family of John F. Dunsworth would like to let people know that our amazing husband, father and grandfather John Dunsworth has passed away,” she wrote. “John left this world peacefully after a short and unexpected illness. The family would like to request that our privacy is respected during this time of grief.”

The official Twitter account for Trailer Park Boys, where Dunsworth has played drunken trailer park supervisor Jim Lahey since 2001, also expressed its condolences.

We're in shock and heartbroken by the sudden loss of our dear friend John Dunsworth. We respect the family's wishes for privacy at this time — Trailer Park Boys (@trailerparkboys) October 16, 2017

In addition to his 11 seasons on Trailer Park Boys, including all of the sitcom’s TV-movie specials, Dunsworth also appeared in the Canadian series Forgive Me, Lexx and Pit Pony. His other TV movies included The Hunt for the BTK Killer and Lifetime’s Lizzie Borden Took An Ax, starring Christina Ricci as the real-life woman acquitted of murder.