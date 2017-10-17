Criminal Minds Promo: Shemar Moore Returns During a 'Mind-Blowing' Case

As nice as it is to see Derek Morgan back on Criminal Minds, it certainly could be under better circumstances, as this promo for Shemar Moore’s upcoming encore suggests.

As recently announced, Moore will preface his debut as the star of CBS’ new S.W.A.T. series (premiering Thursday, Nov. 2 at 10/9c) with a visit to his former stomping grounds on Wednesday, Oct. 25.

In that episode, titled “Lucky Strikes,” Jamie Kennedy reprises his role as Floyd Feylinn Ferell, the cannibalistic serial killer he first played in Season 3’s “Lucky.” During the time of Ferell’s original reign of terror, Garcia was shot, “so she’s going to deal with a little reminder of that,” showrunner Erica Messer told TVLine, “and may or may not get a little pep talk from Morgan.”

Criminal Minds this season airs Wednesdays at 10/9c, leading out of SEAL Team.

Press play above to get a quick taste of the intense times on tap during Derek’s drop-by.