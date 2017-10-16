Nancy Drew Pilot Being Developed at NBC After Failed Attempt at CBS

Nancy Drew is (sort of) back on the case, this time at NBC.

The network is developing a drama pilot about the fictional gumshoe, with Tony Phelan and Joan Rater penning the script, our sister site Deadline reports. CBS TV Studios and Dan Jinks will also produce.

NBC’s Nancy Drew reportedly follows the author of the teen girl detective books, who’s suddenly faced with an actual murder mystery. In her time of need, she turns to her two childhood best friends — her original inspiration for the book series. (Additionally, her friends aren’t exactly thrilled about the way she portrayed them in the books.)

If this all sounds a bit familiar to you, that’s because the same creative team attempted to bring the titular detective to CBS in 2016, though by very different means. That pilot starred Sarah Shahi (Person of Interest) and was meat to be a more “diverse” take on the classic character. It also starred Anthony Edwards (ER) as Nancy’s dad, Vanessa Ferlito (Graceland) as a fellow NYPD detective and Felix Solis (The Good Wife) as Nancy’s boss at the NYPD.

