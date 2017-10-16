Liv Tyler Joins Hulu's Harlots

The Leftovers‘ Liv Tyler is going to mix it up with Hulu’s Harlots, as a Season 2 cast member.

Written, directed and produced by women, Harlots centers around two feuding brothels and the bustling sex trade in Georgian London, but in a way that flips the script on a profession shrouded by female objectification.

Tyler has been cast in the series regular role of Lady Isabella Fitzwilliam, an aristocratic social butterfly whose long-held secrets keep her in the thrall — and under the blackmailing thumb — of Lydia Quigley (played by Lesley Manville). Trapped in a loveless marriage, Lady Fitz will find an unexpected friend and ally in courtesan Charlotte Wells (Jessica Brown Findlay).

Tyler’s new TV gig comes on the heels of her starring alongside Game of Thrones‘ Kit Harington, Sherlock‘s Mark Gatiss and Top of the Lake‘s Peter Mullan in the Guy Fawkes-inspired BBC One miniseries Gunpowder.

Harlots‘ eight-episode freshman run streamed last spring; Season 2 will premiere in early to mid-2018.