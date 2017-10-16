Andi Mack Season Premiere Video: Bowie's Proposal Plan Hits a Snag

For Andi Mack, discovering that her “older sister” is actually her mother — and that her “mother” is actually her grandmother — was a lot to process. And that was just Season 1.

The Disney Channel series returns Friday, Oct. 27 (8/7c) with a one-hour premiere in which Andi (series star Peyton Elizabeth Lee) tries to help her biological father (Trent Garrett) propose to her mom Bex (Lilan Bowden). And wouldn’t you know it, TVLine has an exclusive sneak peek of the kick-off to Season 2.

As you’ll see in the clip, Andi and Bowie’s creative juices are firing on all cylinders — even if he isn’t quite on board with her talking-plants idea — when they’re suddenly hit with a reality check.

“You have to do it tonight,” Andi tells her dad, reminding him that her parents — sorry, grandparents — are coming back, at which point she and her mom will move back into the apartment.

Will Bowie be able to man up and propose to Bex on such short notice? Hit PLAY on the clip above, then drop a comment below: What are your hopes for Andi Mack in Season 2?