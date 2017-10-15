Quotes of the Week: Supergirl, SNL, Hawaii Five-0, Good Place and More

Of all the things to love about fall — and there are many — our personal favorite is the abundance of memorable zingers that the new TV season delivers.

In our latest Quotes of the Week, we’ve got a moment of self-awareness from Family Guy‘s patriarch, a disconcerting piece of news on The Middle, an understandable spelling clarification on Gotham and Seth Meyers’ shout-out to a short-lived NBC comedy.

Also featured in this week’s roundup: double doses of The Last Ship, Hawaii Five-0, DC’s Legends of Tomorrow and Halt and Catch Fire‘s swan song.

Check out the attached gallery — or click here for direct access — then hit the comments and tell us if we missed any of your faves!