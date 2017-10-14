SNL Likens Harvey Weinstein Scandal to 'A Full Season of Law & Order'

Saturday Night Live this weekend put disgraced Hollywood exec Harvey Weinstein on blast during a fiery Weekend Update segment.

What began with commentary on Apple’s new emojis slowly but surely digressed into full-blown commentary on the alleged serial sexual harasser.

“Apple has announced that it is adding hundreds of new emojis to its iOS system, including a person at a spa, a vomiting face and a shushing finger — finally giving emoji fans the ability to describe what it was like to work with Harvey Weinstein,” WU co-anchor Colin Jost started. Remarking on Weinstein’s decision to check himself into a rehabilitation program, he said, “[Weinstein] doesn’t need sex rehab. He needs a specialized facility where there are no women, no contact with the outside world, metal bars, and it’s a prison.”

Michael Che then acknowledged that while it’s inappropriate to make jokes about sexual assault, “it’s so easy to make jokes about a guy who looks like [Weinstein]. I mean, he looks like chewed bubble gum rolled in cat hair.” (He later likened Weinstein to “a well-dressed skin tag.”)

Then, responding to Weinstein copping to his “mistakes,” Che argued, “You assaulted dozens of women. That’s not a mistake, that’s a full season of Law & Order.”

Jost and Che’s commentary came just hours after Weinstein was expelled from the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences, and less than two days after Amazon pulled out of a two-season deal to make a Robert De Niro/Julianne Moore TV series produced by The Weinstein Company.

What did you think of SNL‘s handling of the Weinstein scandal?