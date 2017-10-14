Larry David to Host SNL in November, With Musical Guest Miley Cyrus

November is already looking pretty, pretty good, now that Larry David is set to host the next Saturday Night Live.

The sketch series’ go-to Bernie Sanders impersonator will lord over Studio 8H on Saturday, Nov. 4. His return to SNL comes as HBO’s Curb Your Enthusiasm is in the midst of its first new season in more than six years. This marks David’s second hosting stint, having previously hosted during Season 41 in February 2016.

Miley Cyrus will accompany David, marking her third turn as musical guest.

Ahead of the Nov. 4 show, NBC will air an animated SNL special, The David S. Pumpkins Halloween Special starring Tom Hanks, on Saturday, Oct. 28 (at 11:30 pm/10:30c).

