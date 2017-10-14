Ratings: Crazy Ex-Girlfriend and Jane Return Steady, Inhumans Dips Again

The CW’s Crazy Ex-Girlfriend returned on Friday night to 660,000 total viewers and a 0.2 demo rating, on par with both its Season 2 average (560K/0.2) and its February finale (580K/0.2).

TVLine readers gave the opener an average grade of “A-.”

Jane the Virgin then christened its new night with 700,000 viewers and a 0.3 rating (and a “B+” grade), understandably slipping to its smallest audience ever yet holding steady in the demo versus its Season 3 finale (which aired on a Monday).

Elsewhere….

ABC | Once Upon a Time (2.8 mil/0.7) dropped a few eyeballs while steady in the demo; Marvel’s Inhumans (2.3 mil/0.6) ticked down for a second straight week.

CBS | MacGyver (6.7 mil/0.8) grew in audience and held steady in the demo, while Hawaii Five-0 (8.3 mil/1.0) and Blue Bloods (8.8 mil/0.9) each ticked down.

FOX | Hell’s Kitchen (2.9 mil/0.8) dipped a tenth, Exorcist (1.5 mil/0.4) stabilized.

