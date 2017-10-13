Superstore Scoop: Meet Glenn's Wife!

Get ready to meet the woman crazy enough to marry — and raise a dozen foster children with — Superstore‘s Glenn Sturgis.

Kerri Kenney, best remembered for playing Deputy Trudy Wiegel (and occasionally Jackie the Hooker) on Reno 911!, will portray Glenn’s oft-mentioned wife Jerusha in the NBC comedy, TVLine has learned exclusively. She’ll make her first appearance in the ninth episode of Season 3.

Kenney’s TV resume also includes roles on Casual, 2 Broke Girls and The Ellen Show.

Of course, Jerusha isn’t the first member of Glenn’s family to appear on the show. An episode from Season 2, appropriately titled “Glenn’s Kids,” found all of his children visiting him at Cloud 9. Among them was Kristen (played by Scandal‘s Brenda Song), who briefly struck up a relationship with Ben Feldman’s Jonah.

New episodes of Superstore air Thursdays at 8/7c. Your thoughts on Kenney’s casting? Drop ’em in a comment below.