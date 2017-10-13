New Stranger Things Season 2 Trailer Teases Lots of Eleven and a New Threat

Stranger Things are happening in Netflix’s latest trailer for Season 2 of the spooky phenomenon. For instance, Eleven is back… with a full head of hair!

Gone is Eleven’s blonde wig in the newest footage released by the streaming service — which has not-so-coincidentally been unveiled on Friday the 13th! It’s not clear what Millie Bobbie Brown’s character is up to, but she appears to have escaped the Upside Down.

When Stranger Things returns (on Friday, Oct. 27), “it’s 1984 and the citizens of Hawkins, Indiana are still reeling from the horrors of the Demogorgon and the secrets of Hawkins Lab,” the official logline reads. “Will Byers has been rescued from the Upside Down but a bigger, sinister entity still threatens those who survived.”

