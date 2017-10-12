HTGAWM Sneak Peek: Will Michaela Help Laurel Take Her Father Down?

In a delightful bit of irony, How to Get Away With Murder‘s Laurel Castillo wants to make sure her father doesn’t get away with murder.

But by the looks of TVLine’s exclusive sneak peek at tonight’s episode (ABC, 10/9c), Laurel is sorely lacking support for her revenge plot against dear old Dad, who she suspects is responsible for Wes’ death.

In the clip above, Laurel makes her case to a bewildered Michaela (who just landed an internship at the same law firm that represents Laurel’s father), pleading with her to use her new position at the company to dig up some dirt on Jorge Castillo.

“My father is a terrible person. He has done terrible things,” Laurel exclaims. “He needs to go to jail, and you can make that happen.” (Michaela is appropriately baffled at the request, but by the end of the minute-long clip, she might just be considering it.)

Scroll up to watch our sneak peek at tonight’s Murder episode, then hit the comments with your thoughts!