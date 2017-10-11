Stargate Origins Digital Series Finds Its Young Catherine Langford

Stargate Origins is going back in time, tapping Australian actress Ellie Gall (Lifetime’s A Midsummer’s Nightmare) to star in the digital series as a young version of fan favorite Catherine Langford.

The show — airing exclusively on the digital platform Stargate Command later this year — follows young Catherine (played on SG-1 by Elizabeth Hoffman, pictured right) as she embarks on an unexpected adventure to unlock the mystery of what lies beyond the Stargate in order to save Earth from unimaginable darkness. Stargate Atlantis cast member Connor Trinneer will take on the role of Catherine’s father, Professor Langford.

The 10-episode event series, produced by MGM’s Digital Group and entertainment studio New Form, will be directed by Mercedes Bryce Morgan and written by Mark Ilvedson and Justin Michael Terry.

Gall’s TV credits include the Australian programs Blind, Home and Away and Mind Over Matter. She will also appear in the upcoming season of Starz’s Ash vs Evil Dead.

More information on Origins and its digital home can be found at StargateCommand.co.