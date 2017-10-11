Longmire's Final Season Gets Premiere Date, Trailer: Is Walt Calling It Quits?

As goes Longmire, so goes… Longmire?

With the A&E-turned-Netflix Western set to ride off into the sunset after its sixth season (premiering Friday, Nov. 17), the trailer that got released with the premiere date suggests that Walt himself (played by Robert taylor) is ready to hang up his Stetson and call it a day as sheriff.

Cady (Cassidy Freeman) appears ready to endorse her father’s difficult decision, based on one condition — but you’ll have to press play above to hear what it is.

After a three-season run on A&E, Longmire was plucked from the ashes by Netflix three years ago. Last November, the streaming giant renewed the drama for a sixth and final season.

