Guess who’s back, back again?

Rapper Eminem returned to the BET Hip Hop Awards Tuesday, taking part in its cypher showcase and using the opportunity to speak out against the actions of President Donald Trump.

In the four-and-a-half-minute rap performance, Eminem targeted the commander in chief’s handling of hurricane-ravaged Puerto Rico, his taunting of North Korea and his denouncing of both NFL players who choose to kneel in protest during the National Anthem and former prisoner of war Sen. John McCain (R-Ariz.), among other topics.

“We better give Obama props, cuz what we got in the White House now is a kamikaze that’ll probably cause a nuclear holocaust,” he raps.

Eminem later advised his fans that any of those who support Trump should hit the road. “You’re either for or against/ And if you can’t decide who you like more and you’re split/ On who you should stand beside/ I’ll do it for you with this,” he said, holding up his middle finger.

Press PLAY on the video above to watch the cypher in full, then hit the comments with your thoughts.