Designated Survivor Sneak Peek: Has Tom Set a 'Dangerous Precedent' in Settling a Confederate Statue Debate?

ABC’s Designated Survivor this week inadvertently rips from the headlines, with a storyline about the propriety of Confederate statues that was filmed weeks before the infamous Aug. 11 rally in Charlottesville.

The real-life rally, in which white supremacists converged on the Virginia town to protest the removal of a statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee, erupted into violence, with three people dying in the surrounding chaos.

In the third episode of Designated Survivor‘s second season, which filmed the week of July 25 and airs tonight at 10/9c, new White House Council Kendra Daynes (played by Zoe McLellan) works to get the Congressional Black Caucus an update regarding the relocation of a the statue of a Confederate soldier who was also a mayor of Chattanooga, where it is now is located in front of a federal courthouse. This spurs a heated debate with various groups, including one led by Reverend Dale (played by West Wing alum Ron Canada).

Can President Kirkman (Kiefer Sutherland), with Kendra’s help, arrive at a solution that appeases the reverend? Press play above for a sneak peek.

Want scoop on Dez, or for any other show? Email InsideLine@tvline.com and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line.