Defiance's Anna Hopkins Joins Syfy's The Expanse in Recurring Season 3 Role

Defiance alum Anna Hopkins is once again your Syfy gal, having booked a plum recurring role on The Expanse.

TVLine has learned exclusively that Hopkins has been cast in the role of Monica, a charming and savvy journalist who has a way of convincing her subjects to let their guard down. She will debut midway through Season 3 when she is assigned to document Holden’s (Steven Strait) administration of the Rocinante.

This casting news comes on the heels of Hopkins being revealed as playing the recurring role of Shadowhunters baddie Lilith in the Freeform drama’s third season (premiering April 3, 2018).

In addition to her run as Defiance’s Jessica “Berlin” Rainer, Hopkins’ previous TV credits include Arrow (as Oliver’s baby mama Samantha) and a June episode of Syfy’s Dark Matter.

Previously announced Expanse Season 3 castings include Elizabeth Mitchell (Lost) as “a character that brings a new, spiritual perspective to the series” and David Strathairn (Alphas) as “a substantial character with a significant arc.”

The Expanse launches its third season sometime in 2018.