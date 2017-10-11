Andy Cohen Replaces Kathy Griffin as Anderson Cooper's NYE Co-Host

Anderson’s Cooper has found a new plus-one for New Year’s Eve, tapping BFF Andy Cohen to succeed Kathy Griffin as his co-host for CNN’s coverage of 2017’s swan song.

“Andy is the life of the party wherever he goes, and what bigger party is there than New Year’s Eve?” Cooper enthused in a statement. “It is going to be a blast!” Added Cohen: “I’ve been friends with Anderson for 25 years. We’ve traveled the world together and performed in 30-plus cities with AC2 and it’s all led to this one huge night!”

Last May, CNN terminated Griffin from its NYE payroll after the comedian appeared in a photo holding a fake, bloodied, severed head meant to be President Donald Trump.