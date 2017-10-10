Colbert Enlists Jon Stewart to Try (and Fail) Saying Nice Things About Trump

Late-night TV hosts were caught in President Trump’s Twitter crosshairs over the weekend, prompting Late Show host Stephen Colbert to bring in reinforcements Monday for his response to POTUS.

In a tweet that referred to late-night TV as “unfunny” and “always anti-Trump,” the commander-in-chief also requested equal time — which only applies to political candidates at the time of a campaign, not after they’ve been elected.

“That’s not how this works,” Colbert said. “You’re the president, we make fun of you. But we’re going to do it anyway, just to make you feel better, sir.”

Colbert was then joined by Jon Stewart, former Daily Show host and current Late Show executive producer, who attempted to balance out Colbert’s anti-Trump sentiment with nice words for the president. It… did not go so well.

After barely mustering the ability to say something positive about POTUS (“Donald Trump… is not a cannibal,” he offered), Stewart went on a tirade against the man, who cryptically said during a recent photo op with military leaders that the gathering could be “the calm before the storm.”

“What the f—k is wrong with this guy?!” Stewart began. “‘Calm before the storm’? How is all this not the storm? This is all the storm! And what kind of a sociopath would use that terminology while people are still literally cleaning up from storms?!” (Colbert was then left to offer his own kind words for the president, and you can imagine how successful he was.)

Watch the video above to see Colbert and Stewart’s full attempt at giving Trump equal time, then drop a comment below with your reactions to the segment.