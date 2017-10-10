TVLine Items: Mr. Robot Premiere Video, Little Women Photo and More

Bobby Cannavale just wants the free milkshake he’s earned in a sneak peek at Mr. Robot‘s Season 3 premiere.

In the opening seven minutes below, the Vinyl alum plays the series-regular role of Irving, a laconic, no-nonsense used car salesman. The video also features a conversation between Whiterose (BD Wong, now a series regular) and his right-hand man, in which they discuss Elliot’s future.

Mr. Robot returns this Wednesday at 10/9c on USA Network.

This is just the beginning. Watch the first 7 minutes of season_3.0 now. #MrRobot. TOMORROW. 10/9c. @USA_Network. https://t.co/bJmrXU1WhX—

Mr. Robot (@whoismrrobot) October 10, 2017

Ready for more of today’s newsy nuggets? Well…

* Masterpiece on PBS has released a first look at its adaptation of Little Women, featuring March sisters Amy (played by Big Little Lies‘ Kathryn Newton), Meg (Scream: The TV Series‘ Willa Fitzgerald), Jo (newcomer Maya Hawke) and Beth (Philip K. Dick’s Electric Dreams‘ Annes Elwy):

* Diallo Riddle (Marlon, Silicon Valley) will recur on NBC’s midseason drama Rise as a quirky high school science teacher who carries a torch for Rosie Perez’s character, our sister site Deadline reports.