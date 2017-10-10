Mr. Mercedes Renewed for Season 2 at AT&T Audience Network

Mr. Mercedes isn’t out of gas yet: AT&T Audience Network has renewed the crime drama for a second season, TVLine has learned.

Showrunner David E. Kelley (Big Little Lies) and director Jack Bender (Game of Thrones) are slated to return for the 10-episode sophomore season as well, the network said in a statement. Production on Season 2 will start in February, with the season debuting later next year.

Based on the bestselling Stephen King novel, Mercedes centers on a cat-and-mouse game between psychotic killer Brady Hartsfield (Penny Dreadful‘s Harry Treadway) and retired detective Bill Hodges (Harry Potter alum Brendan Gleeson). The novel Mr. Mercedes was actually the first book in a trilogy by King featuring the Bill Hodges character, so Season 2 will take inspiration from the trilogy’s other books, Finders Keepers and End of Watch. (King serves as an executive producer on the series.)

Debuting in August, Mr. Mercedes will wrap up its 10-episode freshman season this Wednesday at 8/7c on AT&T Audience Network.