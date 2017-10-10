Arrow Promo Reveals Michael Emerson, Helix Return (and a Slade Relapse?)

A shiny new promo for Arrow Season 6 (premiering in a shiny new time slot, this Thursday at 9/8c) has much for your eyes to feast on, including a first look at… well, whomever Michael Emerson is playing.

In addition to the Person of Interest star’s debut, also on display in the sizzle reel above are Kirk Acevedeo’s Richard Dragon-like character, the return of Felicity’s Helix “pal” Alena, the to-be-unmasked Vigilante, a contrite-ish Slade Wilson (with dearly-departed Shado?!), one Canary about to decapitate another, and so much more.

Press play above to drink it all in and offer up other exciting sightings.

