Amazing Stories Reboot Moves to Apple

Apple’s original programming division is putting some Amazing plans into motion.

The company is closing in on a deal for a reboot of Steven Spielberg’s Amazing Stories, which earned multiple Primetime Emmy Awards during its original run on NBC from 1985 to 1987, our sister site Deadline reports. Initially set up at NBC in 2015, the reboot comes from writer Bryan Fuller (American Gods), who is executive-producing along with Darryl Frank and Justin Falvey from Spielberg’s Amblin TV.

Amazing Stories was an anthology series that told tales of the incredible, odd and/or supernatural variety. Famous guest stars included Patrick Swayze and John Lithgow; the latter of whom won an Emmy in 1986 for Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series.

Hit PLAY on the video below to relive the original Amazing Stories theme song, composed by John Williams, then drop a comment with your thoughts on the reboot.