Strike Back With New Cast, Outcast Season 2 Get Cinemax Premiere Dates

A new iteration of Section 20 will Strike Back in February, it was announced by Cinemax on Monday.

Season 5 of the action-drama — which now stars Warren Brown (Luther), Daniel MacPherson (The Shannara Chronicles), Roxanne McKee (Dominion) and Alin Sumarwata (Neighbours) — will premiere Friday, Feb. 2.

Rellik, an original six-part thriller starring Richard Dormer (Game Of Thrones) as an obsessive and disfigured UK police detective and Jodi Balfour (Quarry) as his intense partner, is set to arrive on Friday, April 13.

Cinemax also set a June timetable for the premieres of C.B. Strike, which is based on the best-selling crime novels written by Harry Potter creator J.K. Rowling under the pseudonym Robert Galbraith and stars Tom Burke (The Musketeers) as war veteran turned private detective, while Season 2 of Outcast, which continues the suspenseful mystery of what lies behind the town of Rome’s supernatural manifestations, is due in July.

