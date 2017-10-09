NCIS Sneak Peek: Maria Bello Arrives to Give Gibbs a 'Good Fight'

NCIS‘ Leroy Jethro Gibbs is going to like having Special Agent Jacqueline “Jack” Sloane around — at least to hear her tell it in this exclusive first look at a promo touting Maria Bello‘s debut.

In the CBS drama’s Tuesday, Oct. 17 episode, titled “Skeleton Crew” and directed by cast member Rocky Carroll, Director Vance welcomes Agent Sloane, a forensic psychologist he lobbied to transfer from California. Alas, she arrives in the midst of a storm that has shut down Washington, D.C., leaving the team to investigate the kidnapping of a sailor in the dark.

Though a profiler of sorts by trade, Sloane is “a gun-carrying, badge-carrying agent” — and has been for about 10 years, co-showrunner Frank Cardea told TVLine. And when she first meets Gibbs (played by Mark Harmon), “it’s a real shocker of a reveal,” the EP teases. “She pulls a little stunt on him before they meet.”

As suggested by the promo above, Gibbs may have met his match, especially since Sloane reports not to “Boss,” but Director Vance. “Giving Mark someone to crash against who’s not going to be swayed very easily is going to be fun to watch,” Brian Dietzen put it during a recent Q&A.

Want more scoop on NCIS, or for any other show? Email InsideLine@tvline.com and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line.