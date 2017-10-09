Full Frontal Shakeup: Samantha Bee Parts Ways With Showrunner

A major behind-the-scenes shakeup has rocked Full Frontal with Samantha Bee. Jo Miller — who served as showrunner and head writer of TBS’ weekly political satire since its launch in 2016 — has left the series after reportedly clashing with Bee.

According to Deadline, Bee and Miller (who previously worked together on The Daily Show) had “disagreements” recently regarding the direction of the Emmy-winning show.

“Jo is an incredibly talented writer who has played an invaluable role in the creation and success of the Full Frontal with Samantha Bee franchise over the past two years,” TBS said in a statement. “We are grateful for her contributions and wish her continued success.”