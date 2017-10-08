SNL: Gal Gadot Has a Wonder-ful Kiss, Mocks E!'s Braindead Programming

Gal Gadot proved especially charming during her Saturday Night Live hosting debut this weekend. The Wonder Woman star showed off her knack for comedy in an episode that quickly outshone the Season 43 premiere.

The show began on an emotional note, with country star Jason Aldean honoring the victims of the Las Vegas shooting massacre with a performance of Tom Petty’s “I Won’t Back Down.” Then, after an amusing monologue featuring Leslie Jones as a Times Square Wonder Woman (as seen in the video above), Gadot turned up in a series of laugh-out-loud sketches where she satirized the Kardashians, dined with an infamous criminal and locked lips with Kate McKinnon.

Keep scrolling for all the SNL highlights…

BEST: E!’s NEW LINE-UP

This hysterical promo, poking fun at the NBC-owned cable network, allowed Gadot to play both Kendall Jenner and supermodel BFF Gigi Hadid. The sketch also made good use of new cast member Luke Null, who played Blake Shelton opposite Melissa Villaseñor’s Gwen Stefani.

BEST: FIRST DATE

The Juice is loose and dating Wonder Woman! Kenan Thompson was terrific here as O.J. Simpson, newly released from prison and romancing the only female alive (Gadot) unfamiliar with his past. Funniest of all was watching him attempt to cut his steak with a plastic knife, because the restaurant wouldn’t trust him with a real one.

BEST: WONDER WOMAN PARODY

McKinnon received a kiss to remember from Gadot’s Diana Prince. She and Aidy Bryant played a pair of lesbians arriving on Themyscira, only to discover that their sapphic Fantasy Island was nothing more than a big ol’ tease. “It’s like we’re in a porn,” Bryant’s character said, “but the plumber is just genuinely there to fix the pipes.”

HONORABLE MENTION: WEEKEND UPDATE

Colin Jost and Michael Che came out strong with a discussion on gun control in wake of the aforementioned Vegas massacre. Then, after McKinnon reprised her best Update character (Ruth Bader Ginsburg), Pete Davidson arrived and managed to find humor in light of a recent mental health diagnosis.

HONORABLE MENTION: MIRAGE

Thompson and Beck Bennett played two NatGeo cameramen stranded in the middle of the desert. The former began hallucinating about his wife’s sexy trainer Natalia (Gadot). The latter was not so lucky.

WORST: THE MAIDEN AND THE MICE

This “Story Book Classic” was essentially Gadot’s very own Cinderella. Three mice (played by McKinnon, Bryant and Kyle Mooney) made her a dress out of rags, then poked fun at her for being poor after she told them she didn’t like it. The only possible explanation for this one making it past dress rehearsal was that it was needed to fill time.

What were your favorite sketches of the night? And what missed the mark? Grade the episode via the following poll, then hit the comments to flesh out your thoughts.