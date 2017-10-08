Castle Rock Trailer: Hulu Drops First Footage from J.J. Abrams Horror Drama

“You have no idea what’s happening here” is the one and only line of dialogue in the debut trailer for the Stephen King multiverse-set Hulu series Castle Rock — and it’s a bit on the nose.

The chilling first footage from the psychological-horror drama was screened at New York Comic-Con on Sunday — and while it doesn’t reveal much, it does feature some Easter eggs from King’s iconic stories. (Keep an eye out for a nod to The Shawshank Redemption.)

The J.J. Abrams-produced series “combines the mythological scale and intimate character storytelling of King’s best-loved works, weaving an epic saga of darkness and light, played out on a few square miles of Maine woodland,” per the official logline.

Among the familiar faces you’ll see in the trailer: André Holland (The Knick), Melanie Lynskey (Togetherness), Sissy Spacek (Bloodline), Bill Skarsgård (IT), Jane Levy (Suburgatory) and Scott Glenn (The Leftovers).

Castle Rock is slated to premiere in 2018.

Press PLAY on the video above to watch the inaugural Castle Rock trailer, then drop a comment below and tell us whether you’re intrigued.