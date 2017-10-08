Blindspot Season 3 Trailer: Roman's Return, 'Jeller' Romance and More

TV’s most messed-up sibling rivalry is on full display in the official trailer for Blindspot‘s third season.

The two-minute teaser for Season 3 was unveiled Sunday at New York Comic-Con, and it features the ominous return of Roman, who resurfaces after last May’s two-year time jump to wreak utter havoc on Jane’s life.

“A lot of people are going to die for what you’ve done,” Roman tells his sister, as we catch glimpses of Jane, Weller and the entire FBI team in constant mortal danger. “And I’m going to enjoy every minute of watching you suffer.”

Also featured in the trailer: some serious Jane/Weller flirtation (followed by a few not-so-happy moments for the couple), the triumphant return of Rich Dotcom and a whole bunch of new, bioluminescent tattoos for Jane to unpack.

Blindspot returns Friday, Oct. 27, at 8/7c on NBC. Scroll up to watch the full trailer, then drop a comment below with your hopes for Season 3.