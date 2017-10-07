Beyond Season 2 Premiere Video: Watch the Deadly Opening Scene

History is repeating itself… in the past.

The first two-and-a-half minutes of Beyond‘s second season premiere were screened Saturday during the Freeform drama’s panel at New York Comic-Con, and it looks like Holden Matthews isn’t the only kid in Fort Reed with freaky floating powers.

TVLine has an exclusive first look at the opening scene, which takes us all the way back to 1983, as a deadly tornado wreaks havoc on the tiny Kansas town. As for how this will connect to Holden’s situation — remember, we last left him coming face-to-face with a younger version of himself — remains to be seen, but given this show’s history, I’m not ruling out anything.

Additionally, we learned that the second season will kick off with a two-hour premiere on Thursday, Jan. 18 at 8/7c. Hit PLAY on the video above, then drop a comment with your hopes for Season 2 below.