A Walking Dead/Fear TWD Crossover Is Coming — But Big Questions Remain

The Walking Dead and Fear the Walking Dead are about to collide — or so it seems.

At New York Comic-Con on Saturday, TWD creator Robert Kirkman cryptically teased that a crossover between the AMC zombie drama and its prequel series is in the early stages of development. All that is currently known is that one character will cross over between the two shows.

“We want these shows to have their own legs, tell their own stories and be their own thing,” Kirkman said. “I think we’ve finally gotten to a place with Fear the Walking Dead where it has its own identity [and] we can play with some things.

“There is one character that is going to go from one show, that I will not name, to another show, that I will not name,” he continued. “Now, what does that mean? Because these timelines, like… how does that work? Are we going to see an interesting backstory of a Walking Dead character in Fear the Walking Dead? Or are we going to see a Fear the Walking Dead character show up in The Walking Dead and show a future version of the character?”

Mum’s the word, but Kirkman said that further details would be revealed in “the coming months.” In the meantime, The Walking Dead‘s Twitter account has posted the following art:

Fear the Walking Dead Season 3B currently airs Sundays at 9/8c. Meanwhile, the Walking Dead Season 8 premiere — which doubles as its 100th episode — airs Sunday, Oct. 22 at 9 pm. Watch a new sneak peek below:

Are you intrigued by the idea of a crossover between TWD and Fear TWD? Hit the comments with your predictions.