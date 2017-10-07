Shadowhunters Season 3 Gets April Premiere Date — Watch New Trailer

Shadowhunters fans will need to keep their patience runes activated a little while longer, as the Freeform drama won’t be returning for Season 3 until Tuesday, April 3 (8/7c).

The announcement was made during the show’s panel at New York Comic-Con on Saturday, where fans were treated to the live premiere of the third season’s epic trailer.

And there’s a lot to talk about in the trailer, including all that Jace/Clary action, Jace’s visions of Sebastian, Simon attempting (yet again) to bargain with the Seelie Queen, Magnus adjusting to the loss of his title and Luke attempting to set his nosey partner straight. You can watch that trailer in full above.

Freeform also announced that Shadowhunters‘ third season has been extended to 20 episodes, on par with its Season 2 order. What’s more, there are two new additions to the show’s cast: Anna Hopkins (Arrow) will recur as Lilith, the mysterious lady introduced in the closing moments of Season 2, and Javier Muñoz (Broadway’s Hamilton) will appear as one of Magnus’ warlock rivals. Muñoz sent the following video message to the Comic-Con fans:

Your thoughts on all these new Shadowhunters announcements? General hopes for Season 3? Whatever’s on your mind, drop it in a comment below.