Ratings: Once Upon a Time Expectedly Down in New Friday Time Slot

ABC’s Once Upon a Time christened its new Friday time slot with 3.3 million total viewers and a 0.7 demo rating, down in the demo from both its May finale (3 mil/0.9) and its Season 6 average (3.2 mil/0.9), which of course aired on Sundays (where average viewing levels are significantly higher).

Once thus tied its all-time demo low. TVLine readers gave the Season 7 “requel” premiere an average grade of “B-.”

Leading out of that, Marvel’s Inhumans (2.8 mil/0.7) dropped 26 and 22 percent from its two-hour premiere.

Over on CBS, MacGyver (6.4 mil/0.8) and Hawaii Five-0 (8.4 mil/1.0) each dropped a handful of eyeballs while steady in the demo, Blue Bloods (9.3 mil/1.0) ticked down in both measures but as usual drew Friday’s biggest audience while tying H50 for the nightly demo win.

Fox’s Hell’s Kitchen (2.7 mil/0.9) dipped, while The Exorcist (1.5 mil/0.5) lost a few viewers but held steady in the demo.

