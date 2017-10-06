Josh Duhamel Hunts for Tupac and Biggie's Killers in Unsolved Trailer

The murders of hip-hop legends Tupac Shakur and the Notorious B.I.G. are still unsolved… but at least now Josh Duhamel is on the case.

The Las Vegas and All My Children veteran stars in USA Network’s new true-crime anthology Unsolved: The Murders of Tupac and the Notorious B.I.G., playing real-life LAPD detective Greg Kading, who’s tasked with solving the notorious killings. But in the new trailer below, Kading isn’t sure what he’s really supposed to be looking for, asking his superior: “Is my objective to solve this case, or to cover the department’s ass?”

Westworld‘s Jimmi Simpson and Fargo‘s Bokeem Woodbine co-star as fellow LAPD cops who pitch in on Kading’s investigation, with Marcc Rose (as Tupac Shakur) and Wavyy Jonez (as the Notorious B.I.G.) playing the iconic rappers in flashbacks. Plus, Anthony Hemingway, who directed five episodes of FX’s The People v. O.J. Simpson, is onboard here as executive producer/director.

Unsolved: The Murders of Tupac and the Notorious B.I.G. is slated to debut on USA this winter.

