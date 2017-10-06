Ralphie May, Last Comic Standing Finalist, Dead at 45

Ralphie May, a stand-up comedian who launched his career on NBC’s Last Comic Standing, has died at the age of 45.

May’s manager confirmed the news to The Hollywood Reporter; TMZ reports that May died of cardiac arrest in Las Vegas on Friday after battling pneumonia for a number of weeks.

A native of the South who often poked fun at his own weight, May first hit the national stage in 2003 as a contestant on the first season of NBC’s reality competition Last Comic Standing, which pitted aspiring stand-up comedians against each other in hopes of winning a cash prize and talent deal. He finished second, behind eventual winner Dat Phan.

He followed that up with an appearance on The Tonight Show With Jay Leno and later filmed a series of Comedy Central stand-up specials. In 2015, May released a pair of stand-up specials on Netflix: Unruly and Imperfectly Yours. He also provided the voice of Pnut on Adult Swim’s Squidbillies and appeared in an episode of Inside Amy Schumer that aired last year.