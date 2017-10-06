TVLine Items: Odd Mom Out Cancelled, The Tick Return Date and More

Odd Mom Out is really going to be feeling left out now.

Bravo has cancelled the scripted comedy after three seasons, creator and star Jill Kargman announced via Instagram:

Odd Mom Out starred Kargman as a fictionalized version of herself, navigating the world of Upper East Side mommies. The cast also included Abby Elliott, Andy Buckley, Joanna Cassidy, KK Glick and Sean Kleier.

The Sept. 13 season finale will now serve as the show’s series ender.

* The second half of The Tick‘s first season will debut Friday, Feb. 23 on Amazon Prime Video.

* Fortune Feimster (The Mindy Project) has joined the cast of NBC’s midseason comedy Champions, from creator/star Mindy Kaling, our sister site Deadline reports. She will play the series-regular role of a popular trainer at the gym owned by Anders Holm’s character.

* Hulu has released a teaser trailer for Season 2 of Shut Eye, premiering Wednesday, Dec. 11: