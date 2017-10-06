Marvel's Runaways Teaser: Super Teens Discover Their Evil Parents' Dark Secret

The parents in Hulu’s upcoming series Marvel’s Runaways aren’t the typical overbearing types. No, they’re truly evil. Marvel's Runaways Season 1 Photos Launch Gallery Launch Gallery

In the newly released teaser trailer posted above, six estranged high-school pals discover a secret passageway, leading one of them to declare, “This is some Narnia s—t.” The teens then stumble upon their parental units decked out in creepy red robes as they engage in a disturbing-looking ritual. Luckily, it appears some of the kids are already manifesting superpowers, so hopefully, they can use them to defeat the sinister moms and dads.

Adapted from the Marvel comics by Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage (Gossip Girl, The O.C.), the 10-episode series stars Rhenzy Feliz (Casual), Lyrica Okano (The Affair), Virginia Gardner (The Goldbergs), Ariela Barer (One Day at a Time), Gregg Sulkin (Faking It), and Allegra Acosta as the titular teen heroes, along with Annie Wersching (Timeless), Ryan Sands (The Wire), Angel Parker (Trial & Error), Ever Carradine (The Handmaid’s Tale), James Marsters (Buffy the Vampire Slayer), Kevin Weisman (Alias), Brigid Brannagh (Army Wives), James Yaegashi, Brittany Ishibashi (Political Animals), Kip Pardue (Ray Donovan) and Julian McMahon (Nip/Tuck).

Marvel’s Runaways premieres Tuesday, Nov. 21 on Hulu.

