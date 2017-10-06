Kevin (Probably) Video: Kevin's Crazy Act of Kindness Brings Out the Police

Kevin saves humanity… and lands on the wrong side of the law in the process?

In TVLine’s exclusive video from next Tuesday’s Kevin (Probably) Saves the World (ABC, 10/9c), Jason Ritter’s titular hero sets out to build up his spiritual power with acts of kindness, like helping local brewer Jake Gilmore (Being Human‘s Sam Huntington). But the man claims not to have any troubles, which only makes Kevin even more determined in his quest as he rattles off a laundry list of potential problems: “Are you married? Maybe there’s some relationship issues? Ooh, there could be a dead relative that you haven’t gotten over. Credit-card debt? Drug addition? Gambling addiction?”

“Something is wrong with you,” Kevin exclaims as Jake tries to remove himself from the awkward situation. “Bullying? Body issues? Gluttony? You waste food? Laziness? You waste water? Lust? You waste electricity? Jealousy! You have a secret child?”

When J. August Richards’ Deputy Nate Purcell enters the bar, Kevin adds, “You have trouble with the law?” Actually, Kevin, now you do.

