Hawaii Five-0 Sneak Peek: Meet Steve's New Best Friend (Sorry, Danny?)

OK, so maybe Hilarie Burton isn’t TV’s cutest DEA agent.

In tonight’s episode of Hawaii Five-0 (titled “Nā lā ‘īlio”/”Dog Days” and airing on CBS at 9/8c), McGarrett & Co. meet Eddie, a recently injured police dog who is the only witness to an ambushed drug bust.

In the sneak peek above, Five-0 works with SWAT and the DEA (Eddie included!) to sniff out the location of a drug stash. But before they do, everyone must give their colleague cop a pat on the head for good luck. Which team member is juuuust a bit reluctant to do so? Press play above to find out.

Elsewhere in the episode, McGarrett is visited by Junior Reigns (played by new series regular Beulah Koale), a former SEAL who is looking to join the task force — but who probably doesn’t get paid in kibble.

