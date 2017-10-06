Halt and Catch Fire Video: Will Cameron and Donna Reconcile After That Death?

Can old friends make peace in the wake of an unexpected tragedy? That’s the million-dollar question on Saturday’s Halt and Catch Fire (AMC, 9/8c), as Cameron arrives to help Donna pack up Gordon’s house. (May he rest in peace!)

In the exclusive sneak peek above, Donna tells Cameron that she managed to get to the end of her video game Pilgrim — which, as viewers will recall, is no small feat.

“You finished it finished it?” Cameron asks, taken by surprise. “Finally!” Donna exclaims. “You made it hard enough!” But it’s the warm exchange that follows that offers a glimmer of hope for the ex-Mutiny partners to reconcile, after barely being in the same room together for the better part of a decade.

Elsewhere in Episode 8, “Goodwill,” Joe helps Haley track down a memorable keepsake, and Bosworth makes his famous chili. (The extended episode runs a total of 75 minutes — so adjust your DVRs accordingly.)

Elsewhere in Episode 8, "Goodwill," Joe helps Haley track down a memorable keepsake, and Bosworth makes his famous chili. (The extended episode runs a total of 75 minutes — so adjust your DVRs accordingly.)