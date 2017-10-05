Future Man Trailer: Josh Hutcherson's Got Game in 'Insane' Hulu Comedy

You’re not alone if the plot of Hulu’s fantastically fun-looking Future Man sounds an awful lot like that of 1984’s The Last Starfighter. Josh Hutcherson’s janitor by day/gamer by night Josh Futturman makes the same observation when a visitor from 2162 (played by Happy Endings vet Eliza Coupe) explains to him that his favorite video game is actually “a recruitment and training tool sent back in time to find the one person with the skills to save us.”

Also in the official trailer, released Thursday, we get a glimpse of the lengths to which Josh and his time-tripping cohorts will go to prevent the discovery of a herpes cure that would somehow spell the end of not just cold sores but all of mankind. “This whole mission is insane!” Josh is moved to exclaim. And by the time he’s had to break out the moonwalk in order to protect future generations, we have to agree.

Press PLAY on the video above, then hit the comments. Will you be blasting off with the series, executive-produced and directed by Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg (This Is the End), when its episodes drop on Tuesday, Nov. 14?