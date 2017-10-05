Ratings: Designated Survivor Ties Lows, Modern Family Catches Empire in a First

Designated Survivor this Wednesday drew 4.8 million total viewers and a 0.9 demo rating as the conspiracy storyline came to a close, slipping 13 percent and two tenths from its Season 2 premiere to match series lows.

On ABC’s sitcom front, The Goldbergs (5.7 mil/1.6), Modern Family (6.4 mil/1.9) and American Housewife (4.9 mil/1.4) each slipped two tenths from their season openers, while Speechless (4.6 mil/1.3) dipped one tenth.

Of note, Modern Family for the first time ever caught up to Fox’s Empire, tying for the nightly demo win.

Over on CBS, Survivor (8 mil/1.6) and SEAL Team (8.4 mil/1.2) were down 11 and 20 percent in the demo, respectively, from their premieres, while Criminal Minds (6.2 mil/1.1) slipped to series lows in Week 2 of its later time slot.

Elsewhere….

NBC | The Blacklist (5.8 mil/1.0), SVU (5.8 mil/1.3) and Chicago PD (6.1 mil/1.2) each dipped a tenth from their premieres.

FOX | Empire (5.8 mil/1.9) was down 18 and 20 percent from its premiere (marking its second-smallest audience ever and matching its demo low), while Star (4.7 mil/1.4) slipped 13 and 22 percent from its strong return.

