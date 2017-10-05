S.H.I.E.L.D.: Natalia Cordova-Buckley Promoted to Series Regular in Season 5

Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. has officially gone gaga for Yo-Yo, promoting her portrayer, Natalia Cordova-Buckley, to a series regular ahead of the ABC drama’s Season 5 premiere. Fall TV Cast Changes: Leaving & New Actors Launch Gallery Launch Gallery

“Natalia is a powerhouse in her work and in her daily life, and she has imbued one of our favorite characters with her natural strength and humor,” S.H.I.E.L.D. executive producers Jed Whedon, Maurissa Tancharoen, and Jeffrey Bell told our sister site Deadline in a statement. “Natalia was instantly a part of the S.H.I.E.L.D. family the first day she walked onto set, and we’re happy she’s now an official member of the S.H.I.E.L.D. team.”

Cordova-Buckley made her S.H.I.E.L.D. debut as super-speedy Inhuman Elena “Yo-Yo” Rodriguez in Season 3.

Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. will christen its new Fridays-at-9 pm time slot at midseason after Inhumans wraps its inaugural, eight-episode run.