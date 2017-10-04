The Bachelor Taps Peter Kraus... For New Winter Games Spinoff

Peter Kraus is returning to the Bachelor franchise… and he better bring a parka this time.

The former contestant — who was the runner-up for Rachel Lindsay’s heart on ABC’s The Bachelorette this past season — will appear in the franchise’s upcoming spinoff The Bachelor Winter Games, according to a tweet from executive producer Mike Fleiss:

Yes, Peter will be looking for love– and going for the gold– on #TheBachelor Winter Games!!!! — Mike Fleiss (@fleissmeister) October 5, 2017

Kraus was a fan favorite on Rachel’s Bachelorette season, and was even rumored to be in the running to be named the next Bachelor — before the show opted for series veteran Arie Luyendyk Jr. instead last month.

Winter Games, a new spinoff announced back in May, will pit former Bachelor and Bachelorette contestants against each other in a series of winter-themed athletic challenges… and, of course, document their romantic entanglements while they stay together in a snow-covered ski resort. It’s slated to debut in February, opposite NBC’s coverage of the 2018 Winter Olympics.

