Nicky, Ricky, Dicky & Dawn Loses a Key Cast Member — Is the Show Finished?

Nickelodeon’s hit tween comedy Nicky, Ricky, Dicky & Dawn is now down to just Nicky, Ricky and Dawn.

Mace Coronel, the 13-year-old actor who co-stars as Dicky, has left the series, according to a report from our sister site Deadline, and his exit means the show could end after its upcoming fourth season.

Nickelodeon and Coronel have “mutually parted ways,” per a network statement that stresses it was a “mutual decision.” But Deadline reports that tensions had been brewing behind the scenes for a while, due to a “personality conflict” among the show’s young cast. Coronel left the show with five episodes left to film in Season 4, which is still slated to debut next year. No decision has been made yet on a possible fifth season.

Coronel actually announced he was off the show himself in an Instagram post back on Sept. 10:

Debuting on Nickelodeon in 2014, Nicky, Ricky, Dicky & Dawn centers on four quadruplets that have nothing in common and fight amongst themselves constantly. Season 3 debuted in January, with the premiere notching 1.6 million total viewers.