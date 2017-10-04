Nicky, Ricky, Dicky & Dawn Loses a Key Cast Member — Is the Show Finished?

Nickelodeon’s hit tween comedy Nicky, Ricky, Dicky & Dawn is now down to just Nicky, Ricky and Dawn.
Mace Coronel, the 13-year-old actor who co-stars as Dicky, has left the series, according to a report from our sister site Deadline, and his exit means the show could end after its upcoming fourth season.
Nickelodeon and Coronel have “mutually parted ways,” per a network statement that stresses it was a “mutual decision.” But Deadline reports that tensions had been brewing behind the scenes for a while, due to a “personality conflict” among the show’s young cast. Coronel left the show with five episodes left to film in Season 4, which is still slated to debut next year. No decision has been made yet on a possible fifth season.
Coronel actually announced he was off the show himself in an Instagram post back on Sept. 10:
Hey guys so here's the news I can finally share! So in this picture I'm on a set for a new film I'm working on (no this isn't my real room). But basically I wanted to announce that as of 3 weeks ago I'm off Nicky Ricky Dicky Dawn! I made a mutual agreement with Nickelodeon and the show is going on without me, and I'm so excited to be back acting in some serious and more diverse projects. So say goodbye to "Dicky". Love all 748k of you ❤️ and I can't wait to move on and share the next stage of my life and work with all of you.
Debuting on Nickelodeon in 2014, Nicky, Ricky, Dicky & Dawn centers on four quadruplets that have nothing in common and fight amongst themselves constantly. Season 3 debuted in January, with the premiere notching 1.6 million total viewers.