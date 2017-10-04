The Punisher Cancels Comic Con Panel, Citing Las Vegas Mass Shooting

In light of Sunday’s mass shootings during a country-music concert in Las Vegas, Marvel’s The Punisher has chosen not to move forward with its planned New York Comic Con appearance this weekend.

Netflix’s violence-laden forthcoming series, starring Jon Bernthal as comic-book vigilante Frank Castle, was scheduled to be the subject of a panel on Saturday, Oct. 7.

A joint statement from Netflix and Marvel released Wednesday stated: “We are stunned and saddened by this week’s senseless act in Las Vegas. After careful consideration, Netflix and Marvel have decided it wouldn’t be appropriate for Marvel’s The Punisher to participate in New York Comic Con.Our thoughts continue to be with the victims and those affected by this tragedy.”

The show — which does not yet have a premiere date — also stars Deborah Ann Woll (Marvel’s Daredevil), Paul Schulze (Suits, Nurse Jackie), Ebon Moss-Bachrach (Girls), Ben Barnes (Westworld), Amber Rose Revah (Emerald City), Michael Nathanson (The Knick), Jaime Ray Newman (Bates Motel, Eureka), Daniel Webber (11.22.63) and Jason R. Moore (Kings).