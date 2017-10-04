Gal Gadot's Saturday Night Live Promo Has Arrived — And It's Wonder-ful

Doors? Where Gal Gadot‘s going, she doesn’t need doors.

The star of Wonder Woman and Justice League is hosting Saturday Night Live this weekend (NBC, 11:30/10:30c), and as you’ll see in the just-released promo for her big episode, she’s not coming quietly. (She’s also going up against a new foe in the form of Leslie Jones, whose super-villain power is apparently the ability to mispronounce any name.)

SNL, which now airs live in all timezones, returned for its 43rd season last week; it was the show’s second-most watched premiere since Michael Phelps hosted in Season 34. The premiere also introduced several new cast members to the SNL family: Chris Redd (Disjointed), Heidi Gardner (SuperMansion) and Chicago improv comedian Luke Null.

Additionally, it was recently announced that SNL‘s David S. Pumpkins — a festive-suited gentleman, played by Tom Hanks — will get his own animated Halloween special, airing Saturday, Oct. 28 at 11:30 pm.

Hit PLAY on Gadot’s promo above, then drop a comment below. Do you have high expectations?